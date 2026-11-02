On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2026-11-05

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox begins a month-long focus on Rudy Adrian. The Featured CD at Midnight will be A Walk in the Shadow Garden on Spotted Peccary Music. You will also hear new music by J. Robert Lennon, Trevor Pinch, and James Spitznagel on Plus 7 and by XauriX XubatniX on Acousmatique.

Listen to the show on Thursday, November 5, 2026 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (October 29, show #1526) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.

