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Galactic Travels™: The Special Focus for November, 2026

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published October 30, 2026 at 6:32 AM EDT
Rudy Adrian is the November Special Focus on Galactic Travels™.

Rudy Adrian is the November Special Focus on Galactic Travels™.

Rudy Adrian first started making electronic music at Canterbury University while studying Forestry Science. Abandoning Forestry Science, he tutored electronic music at the University of Otago while completing a degree in Botany.

Rudy creates albums of atmospheric music for private release as well as for international record labels, often based on the exploration of sonic landscapes.
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WDIY Headlines Galactic TravelsFeatured CD at MidnightSpecial Focuselectronic musicspacemusicBerlin SchoolambientCosmic MusicKosmische MusikRudy Adrian
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
See stories by Bill Fox
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