Galactic Travels™: The Special Focus for November, 2026
Rudy Adrian is the November Special Focus on Galactic Travels™.
Rudy Adrian first started making electronic music at Canterbury University while studying Forestry Science. Abandoning Forestry Science, he tutored electronic music at the University of Otago while completing a degree in Botany.
Rudy creates albums of atmospheric music for private release as well as for international record labels, often based on the exploration of sonic landscapes.