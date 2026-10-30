My 3 Songs: Kate Hughes of Godfrey Daniels

Marc Dobbs welcomes Kate Hughes, Development Director at Godfrey Daniels in South Bethlehem and a performer, for another edition of My 3 Songs.

Hughes shares three songs connected to the performers, collaborations and experiences that have inspired her. She recalls growing up as a dancer and her admiration for Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand, reflects on the all-star collaboration behind “We Are the World,” and shares how Alicia Keys’ “Girl on Fire” became part of her own one-woman show, Most Flammable.

The interview also looked ahead to Hughes’ center-square appearance at WDIY’s Lehigh Valley Hollywood Squares fundraiser on October 27 at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Easton.

Playlist:

Judy Garland & Barbra Streisand — “Get Happy/Happy Days Are Here Again” (1963)

USA for Africa — “We Are the World” (1985)

Alicia Keys — “Girl on Fire” (2012)

Listen to full versions of the songs above.

(Original air-date: 10/20/2026)

