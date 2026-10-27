My 3 Songs: Krista Berardelli of Agentis Plumbing

Bill Dautremont-Smith welcomes Krista Berardelli, Business Development Director with Agentis Plumbing and the personality behind Krista in the Valley, for another edition of My 3 Songs.

Berardelli shares three songs tied closely to family and her own personality. Janis Joplin's “Me and Bobby McGee” reminds her of her mother, while Dion's “Runaround Sue” honors her late father, a musician whose memory inspired Berardelli to start Rock to Remember. Her final selection, Katy Perry's “Firework,” was inspired by friends and colleagues who said its energy reflects her upbeat personality.

Berardelli is also a contestant in WDIY's Lehigh Valley Hollywood Squares fundraiser on Tuesday, October 27 at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Easton. Get tickets and event information here:

https://www.wdiy.org/lehigh-valley-hollywood-squares

Playlist:

Janis Joplin — “Me and Bobby McGee” — Pearl (1971)

Dion — “Runaround Sue” (1961)

Katy Perry — “Firework” — Teenage Dream (2010)

Listen to full versions of the songs above.

(Original air-date: 10/13/2026)

