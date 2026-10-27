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My 3 Songs: Krista Berardelli of Agentis Plumbing

WDIY | By Bill Dautremont-Smith
Published October 27, 2026 at 9:22 AM EDT
Bill Dautremont-Smith welcomes Krista Berardelli of Agentis Plumbing and Krista in the Valley to share three songs and the personal stories behind her choices.
Bill Dautremont-Smith welcomes Krista Berardelli of Agentis Plumbing and Krista in the Valley to share three songs and the personal stories behind her choices.

Bill Dautremont-Smith welcomes Krista Berardelli, Business Development Director with Agentis Plumbing and the personality behind Krista in the Valley, for another edition of My 3 Songs.

Berardelli shares three songs tied closely to family and her own personality. Janis Joplin's “Me and Bobby McGee” reminds her of her mother, while Dion's “Runaround Sue” honors her late father, a musician whose memory inspired Berardelli to start Rock to Remember. Her final selection, Katy Perry's “Firework,” was inspired by friends and colleagues who said its energy reflects her upbeat personality.

Berardelli is also a contestant in WDIY's Lehigh Valley Hollywood Squares fundraiser on Tuesday, October 27 at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Easton. Get tickets and event information here:
https://www.wdiy.org/lehigh-valley-hollywood-squares

Playlist:

Janis Joplin — “Me and Bobby McGee” — Pearl (1971)

Dion — “Runaround Sue” (1961)

Katy Perry — “Firework” — Teenage Dream (2010)

Listen to full versions of the songs above.

(Original air-date: 10/13/2026)
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Bill Dautremont-Smith
Dr. Bill Dautremont-Smith was Executive Director at WDIY from April 2008 until his retirement in August 2013. His involvement in radio began at WDIY in February 2003, after taking an early retirement from a long career in technology development at Agere/Lucent/AT&T/Bell Labs, where he was CTO responsible for strategy development of one of Agere's fiber optic communications divisions.
See stories by Bill Dautremont-Smith
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