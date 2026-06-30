Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for June, 2026

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for June, 2026.

Shows #1505 to #1508; 4-June-2026 to 25-June-2026

Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.

Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for June was Pollard, Daniel, and Booth.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

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Alias Zone - Paradise Lost - none

Craig Padilla and Marvin Allen - Unfolding Skies - Spotted Peccary Music

Dave Vosh - The Unknowable - Fuzzy Panda

Erik Wøllo - Snow Tides - Projekt

fields we found - thoughts persist - quiet details

George Wallace - Timeless - AirBorn

Ian Boddy - Serge Works - DiN

Ice Planet 9000 - How to Bottle a Star - BPRP

Jaymie Rose Hennegan - Desert Goddess - Alien Tribes Music

Jaymie Rose Hennegan - Transition disk 1 - Alien Tribes Music

Jaymie Rose Hennegan - Transition disc 2 - Alien Tribes Music

Jim Ottaway - Cosmic Odyssey - none

Odnu and Ümlaut - Metamorphoses - Audiobulb

Pollard, Daniel, and Booth - eight - pdb

Pollard, Daniel, and Booth - pollard/daniel/booth - pdb

Pollard, Daniel, and Booth - IX - pdb

Pollard, Daniel, and Booth - Volume 7 - pdb

TaboTago - The Neukolln Concert - Iapetus Music

Thaneco and Sokratis Votskos - Space Reveries - Thaneco

VA [Wavesar II] - Awakenings Concert 100 - none