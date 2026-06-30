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Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for June, 2026

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published June 30, 2026 at 7:30 PM EDT

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for June, 2026.
Shows #1505 to #1508; 4-June-2026 to 25-June-2026
Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.
Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for June was Pollard, Daniel, and Booth.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=================================================
Alias Zone - Paradise Lost - none
Craig Padilla and Marvin Allen - Unfolding Skies - Spotted Peccary Music
Dave Vosh - The Unknowable - Fuzzy Panda
Erik Wøllo - Snow Tides - Projekt
fields we found - thoughts persist - quiet details
George Wallace - Timeless - AirBorn
Ian Boddy - Serge Works - DiN
Ice Planet 9000 - How to Bottle a Star - BPRP
Jaymie Rose Hennegan - Desert Goddess - Alien Tribes Music
Jaymie Rose Hennegan - Transition disk 1 - Alien Tribes Music
Jaymie Rose Hennegan - Transition disc 2 - Alien Tribes Music
Jim Ottaway - Cosmic Odyssey - none
Odnu and Ümlaut - Metamorphoses - Audiobulb
Pollard, Daniel, and Booth - eight - pdb
Pollard, Daniel, and Booth - pollard/daniel/booth - pdb
Pollard, Daniel, and Booth - IX - pdb
Pollard, Daniel, and Booth - Volume 7 - pdb
TaboTago - The Neukolln Concert - Iapetus Music
Thaneco and Sokratis Votskos - Space Reveries - Thaneco
VA [Wavesar II] - Awakenings Concert 100 - none
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Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
See stories by Bill Fox
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