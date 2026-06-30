On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2026-07-02

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox begins the month-long focus on German electronic musician and composer Robert Schroeder. The Featured CD at Midnight will be TimeWaves on IC Records. You will also hear new music by Robert Scott Thompson on Aucourant and by Bernhard Wöstheinrich on Iapetus Music.

Listen to the show on Thursday, July 2, 2026 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (June 25 show #1508) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.