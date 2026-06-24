On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2026-06-25

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox concludes the month-long focus on Pollard/Daniel/Booth. The Featured CD at Midnight will be eight on pdb Records. You will also hear new music by Jaymie Rose Hennegan on Alien Tribes Music and by one of the artists who played at Awakenings Concert #100.

Listen to the show on Thursday, June 25, 2026 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (June 11 show #1507) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.