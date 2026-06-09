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On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2026-06-11

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published June 9, 2026 at 4:27 PM EDT
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Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long focus on Pollard/Daniel/Booth. The Featured CD at Midnight will be IX on pdb Records. You will also hear new music by Jaymie Rose Hennegan on Alien Tribes Music and by Odnu and Ümlaut on Audiobulb.

Listen to the show on Thursday, June 11, 2026 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (June 4 show #1505) is available for your inspection. 

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
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WDIY Headlines Pollard/Daniel/Booth
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
See stories by Bill Fox
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