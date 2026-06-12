Lawmakers Call for Decision on Controversial Police Response to Quakertown Protest | WDIY Local News

On Friday, the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus released a statement calling on Bucks County District Attorney Joe Khan to expedite an ongoing investigation into Quakertown Police Chief Scott McElree. The investigation is the result of McElree’s actions during a school protest in February.

Around 35 students walked out of Quakertown Senior High School on February 20 to peacefully protest nationwide actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. During the demonstration, McElree joined several responding officers in plainclothes. Videos released afterwards show the altercation becoming physical, with McElree placing a 15-year-old student in a headlock and officers arresting five individuals.

Residents and officials have been divided about the incident, with some, including the ACLU of Pennsylvania, saying McElree “unnecessarily and aggressively escalated the tension.” Others claim the videos show the protesters striking officers multiple times. That’s the stance of the Borough, who found the Police Department’s response “justified and within police policy.”

McElree, who was placed on leave immediately following the incident, has since returned to work and has not faced any disciplinary action.

One of the students’ attorneys issued a statement in May that the borough’s decision does not reflect a “full and complete account” or a “balanced explanation of events.” The felony charges against the five students arrested have since been dropped.

This week’s statement from the Legislative Black Caucus emphasized that the released video and eyewitness accounts “raise questions that warrant a swift and transparent investigation,” which is not being provided amidst “nearly four months of uncertainty.”

