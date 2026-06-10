Bill to Eliminate Toxic Chemicals from Personal Care Items Passes State House | WDIY Local News

Personal care items could soon be free of toxic chemicals in Pennsylvania.

House Bill 2145 seeks to prohibit the use of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances in personal care and infant items like diapers, cosmetics, menstrual products, and dental floss. The substances make up a large group of man-made “forever chemicals,” also known as PFAS.

PFAS do not naturally break down, thus building up in the environment and the human body over time. Exposure to the chemicals has been shown to cause health problems like kidney cancer, thyroid disruptions, immune suppression, reproductive issues, and developmental delays.

Use of the toxic substances is so common that nearly every American has them in their blood, according to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES).

PFAS are prevalent in baby products, particularly in items like bibs, clothing, and bedding, as well as diapers and baby wipes. This is a major concern since infants are uniquely vulnerable to the impacts of PFAS as their bodies develop.

Stephanie Wein of the statewide advocacy group PennEnvironment says House Bill 2145 would be a “powerful first step” in protecting the health of Pennsylvanians, emphasizing that people shouldn’t have to worry when changing a diaper or flossing their teeth.

The legislation was introduced by Democrat Greg Scott of Montgomery County and Republican Natalie Mihalik of Allegheny and Washington Counties, with co-sponsors from seven other districts, including Representative Jeanne McNeill of Lehigh County.

The bill now moves to the State Senate for consideration.

