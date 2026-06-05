Workforce Readiness Program Prepares to Graduate Class of Students | WDIY Local News

On June 23, seven Allentown residents will graduate from a new workforce readiness program.

Developed and run as a partnership between Ripple Community Inc., Cohesion Network, Valley Wealth Alliance, and Ripple Church, this eight-week initiative is designed to help people who have experienced homelessness, housing instability, trauma, mental health challenges, or other obstacles enter or reenter the workforce – while addressing the barriers that often make it difficult to maintain long-term employment.

Ripple Community is non-profit that works to reduce rates of homelessness, housing instability, and social isolation in Allentown. Participants receive training in workplace communication, interviewing, financial planning, budgeting, career exploration, and professional development. They also leave the program with resumes, cover letters, job search tools, and a personalized plan for employment and financial stability.

The inaugural success of this program exceeded expectations, and there is now a waitlist for the next session.

Participants are also paired with mentors who continue providing support for up to a year after graduation. With strong interest from participants and a growing waitlist, program partners plan to launch additional sessions and eventually expand the program to serve more area residents.