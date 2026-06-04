Allentown Accepting Applicants for Controller Position | WDIY Local News

Allentown City Council announced this week that they’re beginning the process to fill the vacancy in the City Controller position. The process follows guidelines listed in the city’s Home Rule Charter.

The position was left open after City Controller Jeff Glazier passed away suddenly last week. His death prompted an outpouring of remembrances from local officials, who praised the longtime commitment to public service that earned Glazier respect across city government. Glazier, who was 69 years old, served on the Allentown School Board and City Council before being appointed to the Controller position in 2016.

City Council is now accepting applications to fill the position until the end of business hours on Monday, June 15. Applicants must include a resume and a statement describing the value they could bring to the City Controller role. Applicants must be qualified voters and a member of the Democratic Party, the same party as Glazier.

Applications can be mailed to Deputy City Clerk Tawanna Whitehead at 435 Hamilton Street, or emailed to Tawanna.Whitehead@allentownpa.gov .

The City Controller is responsible for financial oversight of City finances, review of the annual budget, attendance at all Council meetings, and performance audits of the City and any City department. Responsibilities also include assisting in independent audits, directing financial security and loss investigations, and issuing subpoenas.

City Council will be tasked with reviewing qualified applicants and voting to appoint an interim City Controller at a public meeting.

