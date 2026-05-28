Wildlands Conservancy Acquires 1,100 Acres in Carbon County | WDIY Local News

This week, Wildlands Conservancy announced that it has acquired more than 1,100 acres of land in Penn Forest Township, Carbon County. The nonprofit land trust will preserve the land as part of their work to protect the Lehighton Pine Run Area Water Authority Lands.

Wildlands Conservancy called the acquisition a priority, emphasizing that it supports the protection of Pine Run and its tributaries, which are a vital part of the Lehigh River watershed. The forest area helps capture and store rainwater, recharge groundwater supplies, and filter water flowing to these streams and wells. Preserving the land will mean clean drinking water, high water quality in the Lehigh River, and public access and recreational opportunities.

Additionally, the land ranks high for biodiversity and rare plants and animals, with parts of it being state-designated Important Bird Areas.

Chris Kocher, president of Wildlands Conservancy, says the goal is to “uphold the integrity of nature intended for the landscape.”

The conservation easement between the organization and landowner allows local enjoyment of the property to continue. Wildlands Conservancy now holds more than 80 easements that translate to more than 10,000 acres of irreplaceable green spaces.

The Carbon County Board of Commissioners and Open Space Advisory Board supported the easement under their Open Space Grant Program, an effort to preserve water resources, wildlife habitat, and working farms. This is Carbon County’s second open space project.

