Local Food Drive to Increase Donation Goal This Year | WDIY Local News

For the fifth year in a row, the Summer Harvest Food Drive will collect donations for food banks in the Lehigh Valley and Warren County, New Jersey. The drive will take place throughout July.

The Summer Harvest Food Drive is organized by the Minsi Trails Council - Scouting of America and the Freezer Ministry & Garden Gatherers. The annual event seeks to support regional food banks and pantries during the summer months, when inventories are typically lower. This yearly strain, paired with increasing rates of food insecurity, make the work even more important.

In 2025, more than 6,000 pounds of non-perishable food items were donated during the month-long drive. This was split between 15 local food pantries. Organizers want to collect 10,000 pounds this year, expanding their reach with more donation sites, volunteers, and food pantries receiving donations.

The local community is invited to aid in the effort. Local businesses, faith communities, health care providers, and libraries can serve as designated drop-off locations for the entire or part of the month of July. Those interested in participating as a drop-off location can sign up at summerharvestfooddrive.com .

A full list of drop-off locations will be available in the weeks leading up to the event. For the second year in a row, donations can also be made at ArtsQuest’s Blast Furnace Blues Festival on July 17 and 18.