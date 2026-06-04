Community Speaks Up as Belvidere Debates Cut to Field Hockey Program | WDIY Local News

At a meeting in April, the Belvidere School Board discussed a possible arrangement with the North Warren Regional School District that would create a co-op girls’ field hockey team. This would mean cutting a program that’s been recognized as a powerhouse since its inception in the 1960s, with a rich history of conference, league, and state titles.

“We’ve always had this underdog story where, despite the odds, if we work together as a team, we can win. And so, we’re here kind of saying to the board and to the superintendent, ‘What are we teaching the kids if we don’t go down without a fight?’”

That’s Laura Cheatham. She and fellow Belvidere field hockey alumna Amanda Fisher are part of a group calling on the district to continue the program.

“It was something that, as a freshman, I signed up for. It was something that was new to me, and it was something that I carry with me to this day. And seeing it being taken away is just disheartening.”

The district says the co-op would still allow all interested students to participate in the sport. Others note it would require athletes to find transportation to practice at a different school since the district wouldn’t be providing it for them. For some students, this could mean an up-to 45 minute drive to practice. Transportation limitations and differing dismissal times would likely prevent some from joining the team.

Belvidere officials have pointed to concerns about low participation and transportation costs. During discussions, officials have said that around 13 girls have expressed interest in participating next season, including just three incoming freshmen, creating concerns about future participation numbers as well.

But when discussed further, it was revealed that just one grade below has more interest, putting participation numbers in a possible upswing. Additionally, after increased recruiting efforts, 18 students have committed to play next season.

“If the co-op goes through, how are all 18 players supposed to get to practice? The decision to move forward with the co-op is effectively a death sentence for the program.”

In a letter to the district, one alumna, who is one of three sisters to have played on the Belvidere field hockey team, emphasized that the program has always encouraged its players to pursue athletics in college, challenge themselves academically, and positively represent the school and community.

“It provides such a good, stable program for girls to learn and grow and just have a foundation and a core group of friends. But it also gives you life skills. I think it’s, like, 96% of women in power also have some type of sports background.”

A 2024 study from the Women’s Sports Foundation found that playing sports in high-quality environments decreases levels of depression and anxiety and helps girls build stronger peer relationships. Advocates also say it provides a unique opportunity for young people to find a place they fit in at a pivotal time in their lives.

“I first started playing in the sixth grade, and at the time I was incredibly shy, I was clumsy. But I gave field hockey a try. I practiced with my dog, and I noticed I got a little better each time. And to learn that if you really try at something and you practice and you chip away, that you start to see results and that you can get better and improve, it really helps with your confidence.”

Alumni also worry about possible violations to Title IX, which prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or educational program receiving federal funding. They worry the district’s move to eliminate the girls’ athletic program without solid evidence of declining interest could lead to a risk of liability and lawsuits.

The Belvidere School Board has already approved the co-op. It now must be approved by the NJSIAA, the organization that supports more than 400 schools in providing interscholastic athletic opportunities. Community members believe the 18 interested players will be too many for the co-op to go through.

Still, several plan to attend the district’s June 10th board meeting. With more than 500 signatures on their petition and supporters preparing to fill the room, many hope the community’s voice will be loud enough to keep Belvidere field hockey on the field.

