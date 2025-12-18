"You All Are Vital": Bev Conklin Talks About Organizing Her Upcoming WDIY Benefit Concert

Neil Hever talks with Lehigh Valley blues singer Bev Conklin about the upcoming fundraiser she is hosting for WDIY at the Gas House Dance Hall in Catasauqua. The event is part of her Roots Music Concerts series and will feature performances by:



Woodside Avenue

Steve Brosky & Jimmy Meyer

Tavern Tan

The Jack Adams Blues Band

Big Bone Daddy

Conklin is most well know for being part of the B.C. Combo. She recently began hosting a monthly music series at the Gas Hall Dance House. As Conklin explains to Hever, she was inspired to incorporate benefit shows as part of her concert series, and she has decided to make WDIY the first beneficiary after hearing about the recent rescission of government funding for public media across the country.

The show will take place Saturday, December 20, 2025 from 2 to 8 PM at the Gas Hall Dance House, 311 Front Street, Catasauqua, PA 18032. More information is available at the Roots Music Concerts website.

(Original air-date: 12/16/2025)

