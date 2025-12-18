© 2025
"You All Are Vital": Bev Conklin Talks About Organizing Her Upcoming WDIY Benefit Concert

WDIY | By Neil Hever
Published December 18, 2025 at 11:06 AM EST
The stage at the Gas Hall Dance House.
Contributed Photo
/
Roots Music Concerts
The stage at the Gas Hall Dance House.

Neil Hever talks with Lehigh Valley blues singer Bev Conklin about the upcoming fundraiser she is hosting for WDIY at the Gas House Dance Hall in Catasauqua. The event is part of her Roots Music Concerts series and will feature performances by:

  • Woodside Avenue
  • Steve Brosky & Jimmy Meyer
  • Tavern Tan
  • The Jack Adams Blues Band
  • Big Bone Daddy

Conklin is most well know for being part of the B.C. Combo. She recently began hosting a monthly music series at the Gas Hall Dance House. As Conklin explains to Hever, she was inspired to incorporate benefit shows as part of her concert series, and she has decided to make WDIY the first beneficiary after hearing about the recent rescission of government funding for public media across the country.

The show will take place Saturday, December 20, 2025 from 2 to 8 PM at the Gas Hall Dance House, 311 Front Street, Catasauqua, PA 18032. More information is available at the Roots Music Concerts website.

(Original air-date: 12/16/2025)
WDIY Headlines Gas House Dance HallCatasauquaBev ConklinInterviewLive
Neil Hever
Neil began his radio career as a student disc jockey at Muhlenberg college radio station WMUH in 1978. After earning a B.A. degree from the college, he spent the next 13 years in commercial radio and sound production at WSAN, Creative Sound studios and later at WAEB. In 1981, while attending Muhlenberg College, he and another community member joined together to form the first organized group of community radio volunteers in the Lehigh Valley. The group began incorporation meetings in 1984 and spent the next decade building support for a new community based station. WDIY 88.1 FM began broadcasting in 1995. Neil joined the staff in August of 1997 as Program Director and was promoted to Operations Director in February 2008.
