Oliver Wood of The Wood Brothers Talks 'Puff of Smoke,' Upcoming Allentown Tour Stop

Carlos Benjamin talks with singer, songwriter, and guitarist Oliver Wood from The Wood Brothers, a stalwart of the Americana scene. Oliver discusses his upbringing, the band’s creation, the band’s latest album, Puff of Smoke, and a tune from his first solo release.

WDIY Presents: The Wood Brothers — Puff of Smoke Tour takes place at Archer Music Hall in Allentown on Friday, December 5 at 7:00 PM. Tickets and information are available at Archer Music Hall's website.

(Original air-date: 12/6/2025)