Hallelujah! Concord Chamber Singers' David Macbeth Discusses Their Upcoming Sing-Along Winter Concert

WDIY | By Karen El-Chaar
Published December 18, 2025 at 3:36 PM EST
David Macbeth is the artistic director of the Concord Chamber Singers and a founding vocal/choral faculty member of the Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts.
Contributed Photo
/
Concord Chamber Singers
Karen El-Chaar talks with David Macbeth, artistic director of the Concord Chamber Singers (CCS) and a founding vocal/choral faculty member of the Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts. David previews the CCS' upcoming winter concert that also features the Charter Arts Touring Choir.

The show will feature Handel's Messiah in a soaring celebration of this iconic work. Audience members are invited to sing along with three iconic movements: "And the Glory of the Lord," "For Unto Us a Child Is Born," and "Hallelujah Chorus." Audience members are encouraged to bring their own scores if they choose.

The concert will take place at First Presbyterian Church in Bethlehem on Sunday, December 21, 2025 at 4 PM. Tickets and more information are available via the CCS website.

(Original air-date: 12/4/2025)
Karen El-Chaar
Karen El-Chaar is a longtime volunteer at WDIY. She is the host of the public affairs program, The El-Chaar Chronicles, where she discusses legal, environmental, and political issues. She is also a rotating host of WDIY music programs WDIY Classics, Jazz Factory, and Swing Sunday.
