Eduardo Azzati Prepares for PA Camerata Singers' Winter Concert, 'A British Christmas'

Karen El-Chaar talks with Eduardo Azzati, artistic director and conductor for the PA Camerata Singers, about the group's annual winter concert.

The concert will feature a program of seasonal music by British composers featuring:



Ceremony of Carols by Benjamin Britten, for chorus and harp

Christmas Day by Gustav Holst, for chorus and organ

Fantasia on Christmas Carols by Ralph Vaughan Williams, for baritone solo, cello solo, chorus, and organ

A few additional Christmas favorites and carols with attendance participation will round out the program

The featured artists will include:



The concert will be held at Christ Lutheran Church in Allentown on Saturday, December 20, 2025 at 3 PM. Tickets and information are available at the PA Camerata Singers website.

(Original air-date: 12/11/2025)