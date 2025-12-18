© 2025
Eduardo Azzati Prepares for PA Camerata Singers' Winter Concert, 'A British Christmas'

WDIY | By Karen El-Chaar
Published December 18, 2025 at 4:39 PM EST
Richard Woodham
/
PA Camerata Singers

Karen El-Chaar talks with Eduardo Azzati, artistic director and conductor for the PA Camerata Singers, about the group's annual winter concert.

The concert will feature a program of seasonal music by British composers featuring:

  • Ceremony of Carols by Benjamin Britten, for chorus and harp
  • Christmas Day by Gustav Holst, for chorus and organ
  • Fantasia on Christmas Carols by Ralph Vaughan Williams, for baritone solo, cello solo, chorus, and organ
  • A few additional Christmas favorites and carols with attendance participation will round out the program

The featured artists will include:

The concert will be held at Christ Lutheran Church in Allentown on Saturday, December 20, 2025 at 3 PM. Tickets and information are available at the PA Camerata Singers website.

(Original air-date: 12/11/2025)
