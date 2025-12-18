Eduardo Azzati Prepares for PA Camerata Singers' Winter Concert, 'A British Christmas'
Karen El-Chaar talks with Eduardo Azzati, artistic director and conductor for the PA Camerata Singers, about the group's annual winter concert.
The concert will feature a program of seasonal music by British composers featuring:
- Ceremony of Carols by Benjamin Britten, for chorus and harp
- Christmas Day by Gustav Holst, for chorus and organ
- Fantasia on Christmas Carols by Ralph Vaughan Williams, for baritone solo, cello solo, chorus, and organ
- A few additional Christmas favorites and carols with attendance participation will round out the program
The featured artists will include:
- Eduardo Azzati, Artistic Director and Conductor of The Camerata Singers
- Samantha Wittchen, harpist
- Ian Murphy, baritone
- Franklin Niño, cello
- Dr. Nicholas Halbert, organ
The concert will be held at Christ Lutheran Church in Allentown on Saturday, December 20, 2025 at 3 PM. Tickets and information are available at the PA Camerata Singers website.
(Original air-date: 12/11/2025)