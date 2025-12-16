Lights In the Parkway Set to Continue Despite Vandalism | WDIY Local News

The City of Allentown closed Lights in the Parkway on Sunday following significant vandalism to the drive-through tradition. Port-a-potties were pushed into the river, light poles were bent, and hundreds of decorative light bulbs were crushed.

On Sunday, the City shared that the remainder of the season was up in the air. In an update Monday, officials announced a projected loss of at least $100,000 including staffing costs, damages to displays, and lost revenue. The official valuation is still being analyzed.

Multiple signature displays will not be salvageable, including Old Man Winter, Penguin with the Top Hat, and Fishing Penguins, and are estimated to total a loss on their own of $60,000.

Allentown-based company Holiday Outdoor Decor reached out upon hearing about the vandalism and is offering support by loaning 22 displays to replace those that were destroyed. Because of this offer and the work of city crews, the event was able to proceed as planned for its Hanukkah Night on Monday, and vehicle traffic is expected to be welcomed for the remainder of the season.

Lights in the Parkway is an annual fundraiser that benefits local nonprofits and organizations. Allen High School, which was the featured nonprofit on Sunday, lost a day of donations due to the incident. The City will still provide them with a stipend for the day, and additional donations are encouraged.

The City of Allentown will continue to provide updates as the damage is assessed and investigated. There is no public criminal update at this time.

