LV Zoo Transfers Bison to Seneca Nation | WDIY Local News

Last week, the Lehigh Valley Zoo, in partnership with Lehigh County and the Wildlife Restoration Foundation (WRF), announced the successful relocation of four bison to the Seneca Nation of Indians. Lehigh Valley Zoo officials say the move from the Trexler Nature Preserve to Seneca Nation lands in New York highlights the growing partnership between the zoo and tribe.

The LV Zoo has been caring for bison at the neighboring nature preserve for more than 20 years. They strive to serve as a model for wild bison conservation through the management of a small herd.

An additional goal of the zoo is to preserve North America’s cultural heritage. The American bison have always played a vital role in maintaining grassland ecosystems. The animal was key to Tribal life across the United States before European settlement in the 1800s, when they were hunted to near extinction. Losing the main source of food, shelter, clothing, and spirituality also led to the destruction of many native tribes.

In 2016, the bison was named America’s National Mammal. The last wild bison to be shot and killed in Pennsylvania was reportedly in 1801. For decades, the LV Zoo has been working to restore bison populations in the Northeastern United States.

The partnership with the LV Zoo, WRF, Lehigh County, and Seneca Nation will eventually lead to the transition of the herd of around 14 bison. The first transfer of four bison to Seneca Nation lands took place in 2021.

Transferred bison are now living in a landscape of native fruits and vegetables grown through a Seneca initiative that provides nutrition and employment to the community.

