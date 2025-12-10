Trump Claims Economic Victories During Poconos Visit | WDIY Local News

President Donald Trump made his first visit to the region since retaking office in January, kicking off a cross-country tour at Mount Airy Casino Resort in the Poconos on Tuesday night.

“I just want to say hello, Pennsylvania, and I’m glad to be back in this incredible Commonwealth.”

Trump mocked Democrats for focusing on issues like transgender rights and immigration rather than the economy. He took credit for what he referred to as an economic turnaround, noting 60,000 new Pennsylvania jobs, 4,000 of which are in manufacturing.

“And now, after just 10 months in office, I’m proud to report that America is winning again, Pennsylvania is prospering again. And I will not rest until this Commonwealth is wealthier and stronger than ever before.”

Trump also claimed that 40,000 Pennsylvanians have been lifted off of food stamps since he took office for the second time. There is no evidence to support this claim. The Trump Administration did withhold SNAP payments to more than 2 million Pennsylvanians during the government shutdown before eventually restoring them in mid November.

During his hour-and-a-half speech, Trump said he’s fixed several issues created during the Biden Administration by introducing competitive tariffs, bringing gas prices below three dollars a gallon, and lowering energy costs.

Vice President J.D. Vance is set to appear in Allentown next week. An official time and location have not yet been announced.

