New Bethany's Luminaria Night to Light the Streets Again | WDIY Local News

Sidewalks across the Lehigh Valley have been lit by candlelight on one December evening for 28 years. The small paper bags distributed on New Bethany’s annual Luminaria Night may only contain a scoop of sand and a small candle, but they represent so much more – the tradition is the “embodiment of the community coming together to help neighbors in their darkest hour.”

This year’s Luminaria Night will be held on Saturday, December 13, with all funds raised benefiting New Bethany’s support services for residents experiencing poverty, hunger, and homelessness.

More than 73,000 candles lit up the Lehigh Valley in 2024, contributing to a fundraising total greater than $125,000. New Bethany Executive Director Marc Rittle emphasizes that contributing this year is particularly important as many battle the impacts of budget freezes and rising costs. Lining the streets with lights seeks to remind those struggling that the community is behind them and “refuses to let them face the darkness alone.”

Luminaria kits can be purchased at several in-person locations until December 11:

First Presbyterian Church of Bethlehem - 2344 Center St. from 3 PM - 4 PM

New Bethany’s offices - 333 Wyandotte St. from 8:30 AM - 4 PM

Shropp Dry Goods Shoppe on December 5 from 10 AM - 2 PM

Palmer Park Mall on December 5 from 1 PM - 6 PM

South Mall on December 12 from 12 PM - 4 PM