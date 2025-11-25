Preventing Home Fires this Holiday Season | WDIY Local News

Every year, the Red Cross responds to 20% more home fires during the holiday season compared to other months. One in five people that receive assistance from the Red Cross following a home fire are helped during November and December.

These fires are often caused by cooking accidents, unattended candles, or unsafe decorations. The Red Cross has shared simple precautions individuals can take to ensure a safer holiday season.

Because so many home fires result from cooking accidents, the Red Cross is emphasizing cooking safety. Preventative steps include staying in the kitchen while food is cooking, avoiding loose clothing or dangling sleeves while cooking, and keeping items like potholders, wooden utensils, and food packaging that can catch on fire away from sources of heat. They also remind people to check that stoves, ovens, and appliances are turned off before leaving the kitchen.

Candles cause an average of 20 home fires a day in the U.S., and heating equipment is one of the leading causes of home fires. The Red Cross suggests leaving three feet of space for all heating equipment, placing space heaters on level, hard surfaces instead of carpet, and avoiding leaving space heaters unattended while they’re on.

Smoke alarms are also vital near kitchens, sleeping areas, and on each level of a home. Batteries should be replaced at least once a year. Those who are unable to purchase or install smoke alarms can contact the Red Cross for assistance at soundthealarm.org/greaterPA.

More information about fire safety, including an escape plan to practice with family, can be found at redcross.org/fire.

