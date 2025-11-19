Food Relief Fund Exceeds Fundraising Goal | WDIY Local News

On October 30, amidst uncertainty around SNAP payments during the federal government shutdown, the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley and the Lehigh Valley Community Foundation (LVCF) launched their Critical Support Fund. The nonprofits were seeking to raise $500,000 to help stock local food pantries and support residents in need.

During a press conference on Tuesday, the organizations announced that they’ve raised more than $600,000 so far. More than 75 businesses, organizations, and individual donors have contributed.

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services began issuing November SNAP benefits in full last week after Congress signed a budget deal to end the government shutdown. Still, federal funding cuts have left food banks and residents struggling. The Critical Support Fund will allow immediate assistance for families and food providers in Lehigh, Northampton, Carbon, and Monroe Counties.

Second Harvest Food Bank has placed bulk orders of produce, dry goods, rice, beans, and other non-perishable items that are being distributed to more than 100 food pantries across the region. Orders have also been placed with local farmers and suppliers for proteins like beef, turkey and chicken.

LVCF President and CEO Erika Riddle Petrozelli emphasized her belief that the Lehigh Valley’s strength is “demonstrated in how we come together.”

The Critical Support Fund will meet immediate needs beginning with food, but will look to provide emergency and crisis support as well, such as baby-mother essentials, energy assistance, emergency shelter, and winter warming stations.

