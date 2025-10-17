© 2025
Conductor Theodore Kuchar Brings the Spirit of Ukraine to Upcoming PA Sinfonia Orchestra Concert

WDIY | By Karen El-Chaar
Published October 17, 2025 at 7:40 PM EDT
Theodore Kuchar
/
Contributed Photo

Karen El-Chaar talks with Ukrainian and American conductor Theodore Kuchar. Maestro Kuchar is the newly-appointed director of the National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine. In the Lehigh Valley, he is the distinguished artist-in-residence as well as the conductor of the Moravian Symphony Orchestra.

Karen and Maestro Kuchar discuss how he became involved with the Pennsylvania Sinfonia Orchestra as well as the upcoming Pennsylvania Sinfonia Orchestra concert, The Mannheim School: Legacy of Innovation. The performance will feature violin soloist Paul Chou.

The Mannheim School: Legacy of Innovation will take place on Saturday, October 18, 2025 at 7:30 PM at Moravian University's Foy Hall in Bethlehem. Tickets and information is available at the Pennsylvania Sinfonia Orchestra website.

(Original air-date: 10/15/2025)
Karen El-Chaar
Karen El-Chaar is a longtime volunteer at WDIY. She is the host of the public affairs program, The El-Chaar Chronicles, where she discusses legal, environmental, and political issues. She is also a rotating host of WDIY music programs WDIY Classics, Jazz Factory, and Swing Sunday.
