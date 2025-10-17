Conductor Theodore Kuchar Brings the Spirit of Ukraine to Upcoming PA Sinfonia Orchestra Concert

Karen El-Chaar talks with Ukrainian and American conductor Theodore Kuchar. Maestro Kuchar is the newly-appointed director of the National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine. In the Lehigh Valley, he is the distinguished artist-in-residence as well as the conductor of the Moravian Symphony Orchestra.

Karen and Maestro Kuchar discuss how he became involved with the Pennsylvania Sinfonia Orchestra as well as the upcoming Pennsylvania Sinfonia Orchestra concert, The Mannheim School: Legacy of Innovation. The performance will feature violin soloist Paul Chou.

The Mannheim School: Legacy of Innovation will take place on Saturday, October 18, 2025 at 7:30 PM at Moravian University's Foy Hall in Bethlehem. Tickets and information is available at the Pennsylvania Sinfonia Orchestra website.

(Original air-date: 10/15/2025)