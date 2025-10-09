Allentown Symphony Orchestra Members Prepare for 75th Season Celebration

Karen El-Chaat welcomes members of the Allentown Symphony Orchestra to dicsuss their upcoming 75th Season Celebration: An American in Paris at Miller Symphony Hall. Joining Karen is Conductor Diane Wittry, violin soloist Mio Imai, and Interim Associate Conductor Jordan Smith.

The Allentown Symphony Orchestra's 75th Season Celebration: An American in Paris will have two shows at Miller Symphony Hall in Allentown: Saturday, October 11 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, October 12 at 2 PM, Tickets and information are available at the Miller Symphony Hall website.