Allentown Symphony Orchestra Members Prepare for 75th Season Celebration

WDIY | By Karen El-Chaar
Published October 9, 2025 at 4:49 PM EDT
Left to right: WDIY Classics host Karen El-Chaar, Conductor Diane Wittry, violin soloist Mio Imai, and Interim Associate Conductor Jordan Smith.
Karen El-Chaat welcomes members of the Allentown Symphony Orchestra to dicsuss their upcoming 75th Season Celebration: An American in Paris at Miller Symphony Hall. Joining Karen is Conductor Diane Wittry, violin soloist Mio Imai, and Interim Associate Conductor Jordan Smith.

The Allentown Symphony Orchestra's 75th Season Celebration: An American in Paris will have two shows at Miller Symphony Hall in Allentown: Saturday, October 11 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, October 12 at 2 PM, Tickets and information are available at the Miller Symphony Hall website.
Karen El-Chaar
Karen El-Chaar is a longtime volunteer at WDIY. She is the host of the public affairs program, The El-Chaar Chronicles, where she discusses legal, environmental, and political issues. She is also a rotating host of WDIY music programs WDIY Classics, Jazz Factory, and Swing Sunday.
See stories by Karen El-Chaar
