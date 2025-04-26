Tchaikovsky's 5th and a Frankenstein Composition: Previewing Allentown Symphony Orchestra's Season Finale

Karen El-Chaar welcomes guests to discuss the Allentown Symphony Orchestra's 2024-25 season finale performance, Tchaikovsky's 5th! Joining Karen is ASO Director and Conductor Diane Wittry, cellist and 2024 Schadt String Competition winner Gaeun Kim, Grammy–nominated composer and Frankenstein director Clarice Assad, and conductor Pascal Germain-Bercardi.

In addition to the performance of Tchaikovsky's 5th, the performance will feature a world premier of Frankenstein directed by Clarice Assad. This stitched-together composition features short melodies, chord progressions, and rhythms submitted by many community members including El Sistema Lehigh Valley students.

The event will take place on April 26, at 7:30 P.M. and April 27, at 2:00 P.M. at Miller Symphony Hall. Tickets and information are available at Miller Symphony Hall's website.

(Original Air-Date: 4/24/2025)