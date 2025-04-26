© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 Support WDIY's Spring Membership Drive with a donation. Tap here. Only $2,000 to go to meet our goal! ❤️

Tchaikovsky's 5th and a Frankenstein Composition: Previewing Allentown Symphony Orchestra's Season Finale

WDIY | By Karen El-Chaar
Published April 26, 2025 at 1:20 PM EDT
Left to right: Gaeun Kim, Diane Wittry, Clarice Assad, Pascal Germain-Bercardi.

Karen El-Chaar welcomes guests to discuss the Allentown Symphony Orchestra's 2024-25 season finale performance, Tchaikovsky's 5th! Joining Karen is ASO Director and Conductor Diane Wittry, cellist and 2024 Schadt String Competition winner Gaeun Kim, Grammy–nominated composer and Frankenstein director Clarice Assad, and conductor Pascal Germain-Bercardi.

In addition to the performance of Tchaikovsky's 5th, the performance will feature a world premier of Frankenstein directed by Clarice Assad. This stitched-together composition features short melodies, chord progressions, and rhythms submitted by many community members including El Sistema Lehigh Valley students.

The event will take place on April 26, at 7:30 P.M. and April 27, at 2:00 P.M. at Miller Symphony Hall. Tickets and information are available at Miller Symphony Hall's website.

(Original Air-Date: 4/24/2025)
Tags
WDIY Headlines LiveInterviewAllentown Symphony OrchestraDiane Wittry
Karen El-Chaar
Karen El-Chaar is a longtime volunteer at WDIY. She is the host of the public affairs program, The El-Chaar Chronicles, where she discusses legal, environmental, and political issues. She is also a rotating host of WDIY music programs WDIY Classics, Jazz Factory, and Swing Sunday.
See stories by Karen El-Chaar