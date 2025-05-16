© 2025
Diane Wittry Prepares for Concerts of Classic Movie Music with the Allentown Symphony Orchestra

WDIY | By Karen El-Chaar
Published May 16, 2025 at 9:11 PM EDT
Conductor Diane Wittry
Diane Wittry
/
Contributed photo
Conductor Diane Wittry

Karen El-Chaar sits down with conductor Diane Wittry to talk about the two upcoming concerts in the Allentown Symphony Orchestra's Pops Series, Night at the Movies: The Music of John Williams and More. Wittry previews some of the musical pieces that will be featured at the shows.

The music pieces scheduled to be performed include John Williams' Main Title from Star Wars Suite, Henry Mancini's The Pink Panther Main Theme, Ennio Morricone's For a Few Dollars More, John Williams' Theme from Jaws, and more.

Allentown Symphony Orchestra
/
Contributed photo
Allentown Symphony Orchestra's Night at the Movies will feature performances of classic movie music, including Theme from Jaws by John Williams.

The two concerts will take place on May 17, 2025, at 2:00 P.M and 7:30 P.M., at Miller Symphony Hall.

Tickets and information for the show are available at the Allentown Symphony Orchestra's website.

(Original Air-Date: 5/14/2025)
