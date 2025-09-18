© 2025
Previewing the Attacca Quartet's Concert at Zoellner Arts Center with Paul Salerni

WDIY | By Allen Zinnes
Published September 18, 2025 at 10:23 PM EDT
1 of 2  — Paul Salerni-1.png
Contributed photo / Lehigh University Department of Music
The Atacca Quartet
2 of 2  — attacca-quartet-feature.jpg
The Atacca Quartet
Contributed Photo / Chamber Music Lehigh Valley

Composer and music professor Paul Salerni joined WDIY's Allen Zinnes to preview the upcoming concert by the Attaca Quartet at Baker Hall in Zoellner Arts Center on Sunday, September 14, 2025 at 3:00 PM.

The Attaca Quartet is a two-time Grammy Award-winning group. They were set to perform string quartets by Italian American and Italian composers, including Ippolito, Verdi, and Salerni himself.

The concert was sponsored by the Lehigh University Music Department and Chamber Music Lehigh Valley. The event took place.

(Original air-date: 9/9/2025)
Allen Zinnes
Allen Zinnes is a rotating host of WDIY Classics

