Previewing 'LUVME: The Art of Song II' at Zoellner Arts Center

WDIY | By Karen El-Chaar
Published January 30, 2025 at 2:11 PM EST
Zoellner Arts Center
/
Contributed Photo
Zoellner Arts Center

Karen El-Chaar welcomes Lehigh University's Wind Ensemble Director, Darin Lewis; Music Department Chair, Paul Salerni; and the Philharmonic Director, Kyle Wernke to discuss the upcoming showing of the Lehigh University Very Modern Ensemble Concert, The Art of Song II: Sing Us Home.

The show is premiering at the Zoellner Arts Center on Friday, January 31st. Tickets, line-up, and more information is available at the concert website.

(Original Air Date: 1/30/2025)
WDIY Headlines LiveInterviewLehigh UniversityZoellner Arts Center
Karen El-Chaar
Karen El-Chaar is a longtime volunteer at WDIY. She is the host of the public affairs program, The El-Chaar Chronicles, where she discusses legal, environmental, and political issues. She is also a rotating host of WDIY music programs WDIY Classics, Jazz Factory, and Swing Sunday.
