Previewing 'LUVME: The Art of Song II' at Zoellner Arts Center

Karen El-Chaar welcomes Lehigh University's Wind Ensemble Director, Darin Lewis; Music Department Chair, Paul Salerni; and the Philharmonic Director, Kyle Wernke to discuss the upcoming showing of the Lehigh University Very Modern Ensemble Concert, The Art of Song II: Sing Us Home.

The show is premiering at the Zoellner Arts Center on Friday, January 31st. Tickets, line-up, and more information is available at the concert website.

(Original Air Date: 1/30/2025)