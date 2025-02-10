© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Composer Paul Salerni Prepares for New Biennial LU Music Department Series

WDIY | By Karen El-Chaar
Published February 10, 2025 at 1:27 PM EST
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Composer Paul Salerni

Karen El-Chaar talks with composer Paul Salerni about the Lehigh University Music Department’s First Biennial Paul Salerni Art Song Recital, happening on February 9, 2025 at 3 PM at Baker Hall in Zoellner Arts Center. The performance features music by Salerni, along with Arnold Schoenberg, Earl Kim, and Heather Gilligan.

Tickets and information are available at the Zoellner Arts Center website.

(Original air-date: 1/30/2025)
Tags
WDIY Headlines LiveInterview
Karen El-Chaar
Karen El-Chaar is a longtime volunteer at WDIY. She is the host of the public affairs program, The El-Chaar Chronicles, where she discusses legal, environmental, and political issues. She is also a rotating host of WDIY music programs WDIY Classics, Jazz Factory, and Swing Sunday.
See stories by Karen El-Chaar