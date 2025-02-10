Composer Paul Salerni Prepares for New Biennial LU Music Department Series

Karen El-Chaar talks with composer Paul Salerni about the Lehigh University Music Department’s First Biennial Paul Salerni Art Song Recital, happening on February 9, 2025 at 3 PM at Baker Hall in Zoellner Arts Center. The performance features music by Salerni, along with Arnold Schoenberg, Earl Kim, and Heather Gilligan.

Tickets and information are available at the Zoellner Arts Center website.

(Original air-date: 1/30/2025)

