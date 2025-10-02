© 2025
Eat, Drink, Stink: Easton Garlic Fest's Jo Moranville Previews Their Expanded 2025 Event

WDIY | By Kate Scuffle
Published October 2, 2025 at 4:58 PM EDT
Easton Garlic Fest
/
Contributed Photo

WDIY's Kate Scuffle talks with Easton Garlic Fest's "Stinker in Chief" Jo Moranville about the festival's 2025 return — which will also feature a preview night with the band Start Making Sense: A Talking Heads Tribute.

The festival begins with a preview night on Friday, October 3 at 6 PM with a free concert featuring Start Making Sense: A Talking Heads Tribute, who will be performing on the Main Stage at S. Third and Ferry streets.

The main festival will then take place on Saturday, October 4 to Sunday, October 5 from 10 AM to 6 PM in Easton's Center Square. Chef Paul Ratchaphol Rojrattana of La Kang Thai-French Cuisine will be the Headline Chef for this year.

The event is free to attend. More information is available at the official festival website.

(Original air-dates: 9/30/2025; 10/2/2025)
Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
