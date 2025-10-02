Eat, Drink, Stink: Easton Garlic Fest's Jo Moranville Previews Their Expanded 2025 Event

WDIY's Kate Scuffle talks with Easton Garlic Fest's "Stinker in Chief" Jo Moranville about the festival's 2025 return — which will also feature a preview night with the band Start Making Sense: A Talking Heads Tribute.

The festival begins with a preview night on Friday, October 3 at 6 PM with a free concert featuring Start Making Sense: A Talking Heads Tribute, who will be performing on the Main Stage at S. Third and Ferry streets.

The main festival will then take place on Saturday, October 4 to Sunday, October 5 from 10 AM to 6 PM in Easton's Center Square. Chef Paul Ratchaphol Rojrattana of La Kang Thai-French Cuisine will be the Headline Chef for this year.

The event is free to attend. More information is available at the official festival website.

(Original air-dates: 9/30/2025; 10/2/2025)