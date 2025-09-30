Homecoming 2025: The Lenape Speak with Chief Adam Waterbear DePaul and Kelly Allen

Kate Scuffle sits down with Kelly Allen, Northampton Community College Professor of English, and Chief Adam Waterbear DePaul, Tribal Storykeeper and Director of Education for the Lenape Nation of Pennsylvania, to look at the upcoming Homecoming 2025: The Lenape Speak. The two-day conference provides a learning opportunity around the Lenape people.

Adam and Kelly talk about the dream that sparked the event and how it ties into NCC's East40 program, as well as the evolution from last year's inaugural event.

(Original air-date: 9/30/25)