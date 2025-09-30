© 2025
Read a station update from WDIY Executive Director Margaret McConnell.

Homecoming 2025: The Lenape Speak with Chief Adam Waterbear DePaul and Kelly Allen

WDIY | By Kate Scuffle
Published September 30, 2025 at 4:17 PM EDT

Kate Scuffle sits down with Kelly Allen, Northampton Community College Professor of English, and Chief Adam Waterbear DePaul, Tribal Storykeeper and Director of Education for the Lenape Nation of Pennsylvania, to look at the upcoming Homecoming 2025: The Lenape Speak. The two-day conference provides a learning opportunity around the Lenape people.

Adam and Kelly talk about the dream that sparked the event and how it ties into NCC's East40 program, as well as the evolution from last year's inaugural event.

(Original air-date: 9/30/25)
WDIY Headlines Homecoming: The Lenape SpeakChief Adam Waterbear DePaulKelly AllenNorthampton Community College
Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
