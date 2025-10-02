"Us Talking to Us" with Andy Laties, Stephanie Powell Watts, Bob Watts, and Lynn Alexander | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle explores this year's Easton Book Festival with co-founder and director Andy Laties, authors and professors Stephanie Powell Watts and Bob Watts, and poet and festival vice president Lynn Alexander. They explore some of the panels at this year's festival, including Stephanie and Bob's panel discussing art in difficult times.

They also explore the history of the Easton Book Festival and what it means to serve as a community book fest. Plus, the most rewarding part of the organizing process and the festival's growth.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 10/2/25)

