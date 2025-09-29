A Flower's Full Lifespan with Will Hubscher and James DiPietro | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle talks about the exhibition "The Flowers Will Never Die" with award-winning photographer Will Hubscher and Bethlehem Fine Arts Commissioner James DiPietro. They explore the glory Will gives to flowers in every stage of their lifespan.

Will discusses how he chose the work that will be displayed from his large portfolio, his careful work process, and how losing his vision has impacted his work. James gives a glimpse at how this exhibition plays into the Bethlehem Fine Arts Commission's larger programming.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 9/29/25)

