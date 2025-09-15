© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

"Museums Create Community" with Dr. William Crow and Stacie Brennan | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published September 15, 2025 at 2:10 PM EDT

Kate Scuffle looks back and forward as the Lehigh University Art Galleries celebrate 100 years, with Director William Crow and Curator of Education Stacie Brennan. They talk about putting together the centennial celebration that includes 100 local artists.

William and Stacie share how exciting it is to provide special and regular programming to Lehigh students and the opportunities they're providing for artists and community members to connect.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 9/15/25)

Tags
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Dr. William CrowStacie BrennanLehigh University Art GalleriesCommunityAnniversary
Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
Related Content