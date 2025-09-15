"Museums Create Community" with Dr. William Crow and Stacie Brennan | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle looks back and forward as the Lehigh University Art Galleries celebrate 100 years, with Director William Crow and Curator of Education Stacie Brennan. They talk about putting together the centennial celebration that includes 100 local artists.

William and Stacie share how exciting it is to provide special and regular programming to Lehigh students and the opportunities they're providing for artists and community members to connect.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 9/15/25)

