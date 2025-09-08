"Cheering for the Cheerleaders" with Michael Freeman, Steven Lichak, and Barbara Fraust | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle explores this year's Tribute to the Arts Awards with Bethlehem Fine Arts Commission member Barbara Fraust and award winners Michael Freeman and Steven Lichak. They talk about the overall thread at the BFAC this year of accessibility in art.

Michael talks about his experience as a visually impaired artist, the joy of being recognized and helping recognize others like him, and the value of mentorship. Steven talks about his work as a media specialist and with the Wyso Foundation, as well as how art can pull together a community.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

