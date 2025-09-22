Exclusive Giveaway: 8th Annual Reading Blues Fest Weekend Getaway
WDIY will be giving away a weekend getaway for two to the 8th Annual Reading Blues Fest! See below for official details and rules.
What We're Giving Away
One person will be picked at random to receive:
- A two-night hotel stay, November 22 and 23, 2025
- A pair of All Event Passes to the festival
How to Enter
To be entered into the giveaway, please both like and comment on any of the WDIY social media posts associated with this giveaway (linked below) any time between Monday, September 22 and Sunday, September 28, 2025:
- Threads
- Bluesky
How You'll Be Contacted If You Win
- The winning account will be selected at random and contacted on the social media platform used to enter the giveaway on Monday, September 29, 2025.
- The winner will then have 48 hours to respond with their contact details to claim the prize before an alternate winner is selected.
- If you are not selected as a winner, you will not be contacted.
Further Details
- This giveaway is open to adults 18 years of age and older who are residents of the United States.
- No purchase or donation is necessary to enter the giveaway.
- One entry will counted towards a person regardless of the number of times they like and/or comment on an eligible social media post.
- Liking and/or commenting multiple times does not increase a person's chance of winning.
- This giveaway is conducted solely by WDIY. Meta, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, Bluesky, and any associated entities are not involved.
- For more information, contact membership@wdiy.org.