Exclusive Giveaway: 8th Annual Reading Blues Fest Weekend Getaway

WDIY will be giving away a weekend getaway for two to the 8th Annual Reading Blues Fest! See below for official details and rules.

What We're Giving Away

One person will be picked at random to receive:



A two-night hotel stay, November 22 and 23, 2025

A pair of All Event Passes to the festival

How to Enter

To be entered into the giveaway, please both like and comment on any of the WDIY social media posts associated with this giveaway (linked below) any time between Monday, September 22 and Sunday, September 28, 2025:



Facebook

Instagram

Threads

Bluesky

How You'll Be Contacted If You Win



The winning account will be selected at random and contacted on the social media platform used to enter the giveaway on Monday, September 29, 2025.

The winner will then have 48 hours to respond with their contact details to claim the prize before an alternate winner is selected.

If you are not selected as a winner, you will not be contacted.

Further Details

