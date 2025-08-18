WDIY Studio Session: Kyle Lacy Band

The Kyle Lacy Band stops by the WDIY studios for a live, stripped-down performance and interview ahead of their Musikfest set in Bethlehem later that night.

Kyle Lacy is an Atlanta, Georgia-born singer-songwriter who has been based in New York City for the past 12 years. His latest band's sound has been described as "rock 'n' soul," combining elements of soul, blues, gospel, and rock music.

More information about the Kyle Lacy band can be found on their website.

(Original air-date: 8/8/2025)