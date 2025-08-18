© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Read a message from WDIY Executive Director Margaret McConnell on the recent closure of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
WDIY Headlines
WDIY Studio Sessions

WDIY Studio Session: Kyle Lacy Band

By Carlos Benjamin
Published August 18, 2025 at 8:35 PM EDT
The Kyle Lacy Band with WDIY host Carlos Benjamin (far left) at the WDIY studios.
1 of 4  — IMG_9731.JPG
The Kyle Lacy Band at the WDIY studios.
Shamus McGroggan / WDIY
The Kyle Lacy Band perform at the WDIY studios.
2 of 4  — klb3.jpg
The Kyle Lacy Band perform at the WDIY studios.
Charles James / WDIY
The Kyle Lacy Band perform at the WDIY studios.
3 of 4  — klb6.jpg
The Kyle Lacy Band perform at the WDIY studios.
Charles James / WDIY
The Kyle Lacy Band perform at the WDIY studios.
4 of 4  — klb7.jpg
The Kyle Lacy Band perform at the WDIY studios.
Charles James / WDIY

The Kyle Lacy Band stops by the WDIY studios for a live, stripped-down performance and interview ahead of their Musikfest set in Bethlehem later that night.

Kyle Lacy is an Atlanta, Georgia-born singer-songwriter who has been based in New York City for the past 12 years. His latest band's sound has been described as "rock 'n' soul," combining elements of soul, blues, gospel, and rock music.

More information about the Kyle Lacy band can be found on their website.

(Original air-date: 8/8/2025)

Tags
WDIY Studio Sessions Kyle LacyKyle Lacy BandMusikfestLiveInterview
Carlos Benjamin
Carlos Benjamin is the Friday host of The Blend and a rotating host of Rhythm and Roots on Sundays.
See stories by Carlos Benjamin
Related Content