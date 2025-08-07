© 2025
Just Call Them Rock and Roll: Jersey City's The Dracu-Las Get Ready for Two Musikfest 2025 Sets

WDIY | By Neil Hever
Published August 7, 2025 at 4:28 PM EDT
The Dracu-Las at the Bethlehem Rose Garden during their last visit to the Lehigh Valley earlier this year. Musikfest attendees have two chances to catch the band during the final weekend of this year's fest.
Derick Fiedler
/
Contributed Photo
The Dracu-Las at the Bethlehem Rose Garden during their last visit to the Lehigh Valley earlier this year. Musikfest attendees have two chances to catch the band during the final weekend of this year's fest.

Jersey City, New Jersey surf-tinged rock band The Dracu-Las are gearing up for their return to Bethlehem with two Musikfest 2025 performances. WDIY's Neil Hever spoke with Dracu-Lahs guitarist/vocalist Kyna Damewood and drummer Mitch Cady about the band's music, performing in the Jersey City scene and the New York metropolitan area, and some of their upcoming plans.

The Dracu-Las will performing at Musikfest on Saturday, August 9 at 6:30 PM at Zinzenplatz, as well as Sunday, August 10 at Americaplatz at Levitt Pavilion SteelStack at 6:00 PM. More information about Musikfest is available at the festival's website.

(Original air-date: 8/7/2025)
Neil Hever
Neil began his radio career as a student disc jockey at Muhlenberg college radio station WMUH in 1978. After earning a B.A. degree from the college, he spent the next 13 years in commercial radio and sound production at WSAN, Creative Sound studios and later at WAEB. In 1981, while attending Muhlenberg College, he and another community member joined together to form the first organized group of community radio volunteers in the Lehigh Valley. The group began incorporation meetings in 1984 and spent the next decade building support for a new community based station. WDIY 88.1 FM began broadcasting in 1995. Neil joined the staff in August of 1997 as Program Director and was promoted to Operations Director in February 2008.
