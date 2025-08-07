Just Call Them Rock and Roll: Jersey City's The Dracu-Las Get Ready for Two Musikfest 2025 Sets

Jersey City, New Jersey surf-tinged rock band The Dracu-Las are gearing up for their return to Bethlehem with two Musikfest 2025 performances. WDIY's Neil Hever spoke with Dracu-Lahs guitarist/vocalist Kyna Damewood and drummer Mitch Cady about the band's music, performing in the Jersey City scene and the New York metropolitan area, and some of their upcoming plans.

The Dracu-Las will performing at Musikfest on Saturday, August 9 at 6:30 PM at Zinzenplatz, as well as Sunday, August 10 at Americaplatz at Levitt Pavilion SteelStack at 6:00 PM. More information about Musikfest is available at the festival's website.

(Original air-date: 8/7/2025)