© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Read a message from WDIY Executive Director Margaret McConnell on the recent closure of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Connecticut Folk Duo Goodnight Moonshine Prepares for Musikfest 2025 Performance

WDIY | By Norm Williams
Published August 5, 2025 at 8:55 PM EDT
Husband and wife duo Goodnight Moonshine: Eben Pariser (left) and Molly Venter (right)
Goodnight Moonshine
/
Contributed Photo
Husband and wife duo Goodnight Moonshine: Eben Pariser (left) and Molly Venter (right)

Norm Williams speaks with New Haven, Connecticut guitar and vocal duo Goodnight Moonshine ahead of their performance at Musikfest 2025.

Goodnight Moonshine is a musical marriage in all senses. The husband and wife duo combines the evocative voice and songwriting of Molly Venter with Eben Pariser’s adventurous guitar playing. The result is folk music with a depth of improvisation and tonal subtlety usually reserved for jazz. Venter previously played with the band Red Molly and Pariser was a member of Roosevelt Dime.

The band talks about what goes into their songwriting, their viral social media post, and they premiere two songs from their upcoming album Business Unusual.

Goodnight Moonshine will be performing at Musikfest at Liederplatz in the Sun Inn Courtyard at 3 PM on Godfrey Daniels Day, which is on Sunday, August 10. More information about Musikfest is available on the festival's website.

(Original air-date: 8/5/2025)
Tags
WDIY Headlines Goodnight MoonshineMusikfestLiveInterview
Norm Williams
Norm Williams serves as rotating host of Live from Godfrey Daniels, occasional fill-in host for Tom Druckenmiller on In the Tradition, and board operator and host of WDIY's Wednesday broadcast of NPR's Fresh Air.
See stories by Norm Williams
Related Content