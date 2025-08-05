Connecticut Folk Duo Goodnight Moonshine Prepares for Musikfest 2025 Performance

Norm Williams speaks with New Haven, Connecticut guitar and vocal duo Goodnight Moonshine ahead of their performance at Musikfest 2025.

Goodnight Moonshine is a musical marriage in all senses. The husband and wife duo combines the evocative voice and songwriting of Molly Venter with Eben Pariser’s adventurous guitar playing. The result is folk music with a depth of improvisation and tonal subtlety usually reserved for jazz. Venter previously played with the band Red Molly and Pariser was a member of Roosevelt Dime.

The band talks about what goes into their songwriting, their viral social media post, and they premiere two songs from their upcoming album Business Unusual.

Goodnight Moonshine will be performing at Musikfest at Liederplatz in the Sun Inn Courtyard at 3 PM on Godfrey Daniels Day, which is on Sunday, August 10. More information about Musikfest is available on the festival's website.

(Original air-date: 8/5/2025)

