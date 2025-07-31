© 2025
Read a message from WDIY Executive Director Margaret McConnell on the recent House vote to claw back public media funding.

Craig Thatcher Looks Back at Past Musikfest Performances — and Ahead to His 2025 Sets

WDIY | By Neil Hever
Published July 31, 2025 at 7:34 PM EDT
Craig Thatcher performs on stage with a guitar.
Craig Thatcher
/
Contributed Photo
Craig Thatcher, a highly regarded mainstay of the Lehigh Valley blues scene, will perform at Musikfest 2025 on Sunday, August 3 and Sunday, August 10.

Neil Hever speaks with Lehigh Valley blues guitarist, songwriter, and singer Craig Thatcher ahead of his performances at Musikfest 2025.

Thatcher shares some stories surrounding his past Musikfest performances. In one instance, Thatcher recounts how thankful he is to have video his father attend one of his Musikfest sets at Liederplatz shortly before his father's death.

You have two opportunities to catch Thatcher at this year's Musikfest:

• The Craig Thatcher Quintet featuring Billy Wear, Chico Huff, Joel Shimer, and Cliff Starkey - IBEW Local 375 Liederplatz - Sunday, August 3 - 9 to 11 PM

• The Craig Thatcher Band with Billy Wear, Chico Huff, Cliff Starkey, Brett Andrew, Joel Shimer, Billy Murnin, and special guests - Sunday, August 10 - 9:30 to 11 PM

Both performances are free to attend. A complete Musikfest schedule and more information is available at the festival's website.

(Original air-date: 7/31/2025)
Neil Hever
Neil began his radio career as a student disc jockey at Muhlenberg college radio station WMUH in 1978. After earning a B.A. degree from the college, he spent the next 13 years in commercial radio and sound production at WSAN, Creative Sound studios and later at WAEB. In 1981, while attending Muhlenberg College, he and another community member joined together to form the first organized group of community radio volunteers in the Lehigh Valley. The group began incorporation meetings in 1984 and spent the next decade building support for a new community based station. WDIY 88.1 FM began broadcasting in 1995. Neil joined the staff in August of 1997 as Program Director and was promoted to Operations Director in February 2008.
See stories by Neil Hever
