Craig Thatcher Looks Back at Past Musikfest Performances — and Ahead to His 2025 Sets

Neil Hever speaks with Lehigh Valley blues guitarist, songwriter, and singer Craig Thatcher ahead of his performances at Musikfest 2025.

Thatcher shares some stories surrounding his past Musikfest performances. In one instance, Thatcher recounts how thankful he is to have video his father attend one of his Musikfest sets at Liederplatz shortly before his father's death.

You have two opportunities to catch Thatcher at this year's Musikfest:

• The Craig Thatcher Quintet featuring Billy Wear, Chico Huff, Joel Shimer, and Cliff Starkey - IBEW Local 375 Liederplatz - Sunday, August 3 - 9 to 11 PM

• The Craig Thatcher Band with Billy Wear, Chico Huff, Cliff Starkey, Brett Andrew, Joel Shimer, Billy Murnin, and special guests - Sunday, August 10 - 9:30 to 11 PM

Both performances are free to attend. A complete Musikfest schedule and more information is available at the festival's website.

(Original air-date: 7/31/2025)