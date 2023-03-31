© 2023
WDIY Headlines

Lenny Kaye and Craig Thatcher on the 50th Anniversary and Enduring Legacy of 'Nuggets'

WDIY | By Neil Hever
Published March 31, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT
Left to right: Craig Thatcher, WDIY's Neil Hever, Lenny Kaye
Left to right: Craig Thatcher, WDIY's Neil Hever, Lenny Kaye
Neil Hever (center) shows Lenny Kaye (right) and Craig Thatcher (left) records from his personal collection — including individual releases from 'Nuggets' bands and compilations inspired by the original 'Nuggets.'
Neil Hever (center) shows Lenny Kaye (right) and Craig Thatcher (left) records from his personal collection — including individual releases from 'Nuggets' bands and compilations inspired by the original 'Nuggets.'

WDIY's Neil Hever talks with Patti Smith Group guitarist Lenny Kaye and Lehigh Valley blues rock mainstay Craig Thatcher about the golden anniversary of Kaye's seminal garage/psychedelic rock compilation, Nuggets: Original Artyfacts from the First Psychedelic Era 1965-68.

The pair discusses the release of Nuggets in 1972 on Elektra Records; the planned 5-LP Nuggets box set being released on Record Store Day 2023; how Kaye and Thatcher met; their upcoming concert at Musikfest Café in Bethlehem on Saturday, April 1 which will celebrate's Nuggets' anniversary; and what Kaye and Thatcher have planned for the Bethlehem show.

Tickets and information for the performance at Musikfest Café is available at the SteelStacks website.

(Original air-date: 3/31/2023)

WDIY Headlines Lenny KayeNuggetsMusikfest CafeCraig ThatcherBethlehemGarage RockPsychedelic RockInterviewLive
Neil Hever
Neil began his radio career as a student disc jockey at Muhlenberg college radio station WMUH in 1978. After earning a B.A. degree from the college, he spent the next 13 years in commercial radio and sound production at WSAN, Creative Sound studios and later at WAEB. In 1981, while attending Muhlenberg College, he and another community member joined together to form the first organized group of community radio volunteers in the Lehigh Valley. The group began incorporation meetings in 1984 and spent the next decade building support for a new community based station. WDIY 88.1 FM began broadcasting in 1995. Neil joined the staff in August of 1997 as Program Director and was promoted to Operations Director in February 2008.
See stories by Neil Hever
