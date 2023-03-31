Lenny Kaye and Craig Thatcher on the 50th Anniversary and Enduring Legacy of 'Nuggets'
WDIY's Neil Hever talks with Patti Smith Group guitarist Lenny Kaye and Lehigh Valley blues rock mainstay Craig Thatcher about the golden anniversary of Kaye's seminal garage/psychedelic rock compilation, Nuggets: Original Artyfacts from the First Psychedelic Era 1965-68.
The pair discusses the release of Nuggets in 1972 on Elektra Records; the planned 5-LP Nuggets box set being released on Record Store Day 2023; how Kaye and Thatcher met; their upcoming concert at Musikfest Café in Bethlehem on Saturday, April 1 which will celebrate's Nuggets' anniversary; and what Kaye and Thatcher have planned for the Bethlehem show.
Tickets and information for the performance at Musikfest Café is available at the SteelStacks website.
(Original air-date: 3/31/2023)