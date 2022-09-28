John Gorka Reflects on His Songs About the Lehigh Valley

WDIY's Dave Fry talks with world-renowned folk artist John Gorka ahead of his appearance at Festival UnBound in Bethlehem. As the place Gorka got his musical start, the songwriter reflects on the people and places from the Lehigh Valley that fill his songs.

Gorka is making four appearances at Godfrey Daniels in Bethlehem as part of Festival UnBound.

9/29 @ 7 PM - Solo show *sold out

9/30 @ 8 PM - The Razzy Dazzy Spasm Band (reunion show)

10/1 @ 1 PM - Songwriting workshop with Anne Hills

10/1 @ 7 PM - Solo show

More information is available at the Festival UnBound website.