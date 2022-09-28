© 2022
WDIY Headlines

John Gorka Reflects on His Songs About the Lehigh Valley

WDIY | By Dave Fry
Published September 28, 2022 at 5:17 AM EDT
John Gorka holding a guitar.
Joe del Tufo
/
Moonloop Photography
John Gorka will be performing three times in Bethlehem during Festival UnBound.

WDIY's Dave Fry talks with world-renowned folk artist John Gorka ahead of his appearance at Festival UnBound in Bethlehem. As the place Gorka got his musical start, the songwriter reflects on the people and places from the Lehigh Valley that fill his songs.

Gorka is making four appearances at Godfrey Daniels in Bethlehem as part of Festival UnBound.

9/29 @ 7 PM - Solo show *sold out
9/30 @ 8 PM - The Razzy Dazzy Spasm Band (reunion show)
10/1 @ 1 PM - Songwriting workshop with Anne Hills
10/1 @ 7 PM - Solo show

More information is available at the Festival UnBound website.

Dave Fry
Dave Fry is a veteran folksinger, LV roots-radio programmer (WSAN, WMUH, WDIY), and co-founder and former artistic director of Godfrey Daniels in Bethlehem. www.davefrymusic.com
