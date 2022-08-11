Slingshot Dakota's Carly Comando Embraces the Term 'Heavy Pop,' Talks About Her Emmy Award-Winning Song

Carly Comando, singer and keyboardist for the Lehigh Valley band Slingshot Dakota joins WDIY's Shamus McGroggan in the WDIY studios to talk about her band's upcoming appearance at Musikfest. She also discusses the evolution of Slingshot Dakota into a "heavy pop" band and her Emmy Award-winning instrumental piano piece, "Everyday."

Songs played:

Slingshot Dakota, "May Day" from Dark Hearts (2012)

Slingshot Dakota, "Blood Villain" from Heavy Banding (2019)

Slingshot Dakota, "Weird Like Me" from Heavy Banding (2019)

Carly Comando, "Everyday" from Everyday (2006)

Slingshot Dakota, "Break" form Break (2016)

Slingshot Dakota will be performing at this year's Musikfest on Thursday, August 11th at 7:30 p.m. at Plaza Tropical. More information is available on the Musikfest website.

(Original air-date: 8/10/2022)

