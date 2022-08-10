© 2022
WDIY Headlines

Doug Ashby Previews Tavern Tan's Musikfest 2022 Appearance

WDIY | By Bill Dautremont-Smith
Published August 10, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT
Doug Ashby sits in front of a microphone. Bill Dautremont-Smith sits in the background.
Tavern Tan guitarist and singer Doug Ashby (left) joined Blend host Bill Dautremont-Smith (right) at the WDIY studios.

Lehigh Valley guitarist and singer Doug Ashby from blues rock band Tavern Tan joins WDIY's Bill Dautremont-Smith ahead of the band's set at this year's Musikfest. They discuss the band and listen to some tracks off Tavern Tan's albums.

Tavern Tan songs played:

"Blues in the Morning" from Tandemic (2020)
"Blue Lu" from 3 Horse Power (2007)
"Please Don't Let Them Tear the Old Tavern Down" from Tandemic (2020)

Tavern Tan will be performing at Musikfest on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 5 pm at Liederplatz. More information is available at Musikfest's website. After the festival, the band will be playing at the Emmaus Farmers' Market on Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 10 am to 1 pm.

Ashby is also a WDIY music host. His show Roots After Hours airs Tuesdays, 11 pm to 1 am.

(Original air-date: 8/9/2022)

Musikfest
Bill Dautremont-Smith
Dr. Bill Dautremont-Smith was Executive Director at WDIY from April 2008 until his retirement in August 2013. His involvement in radio began at WDIY in February 2003, after taking an early retirement from a long career in technology development at Agere/Lucent/AT&T/Bell Labs, where he was CTO responsible for strategy development of one of Agere's fiber optic communications divisions.
See stories by Bill Dautremont-Smith
