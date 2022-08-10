Doug Ashby Previews Tavern Tan's Musikfest 2022 Appearance

Lehigh Valley guitarist and singer Doug Ashby from blues rock band Tavern Tan joins WDIY's Bill Dautremont-Smith ahead of the band's set at this year's Musikfest. They discuss the band and listen to some tracks off Tavern Tan's albums.

Tavern Tan songs played:

"Blues in the Morning" from Tandemic (2020)

"Blue Lu" from 3 Horse Power (2007)

"Please Don't Let Them Tear the Old Tavern Down" from Tandemic (2020)

Tavern Tan will be performing at Musikfest on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 5 pm at Liederplatz. More information is available at Musikfest's website. After the festival, the band will be playing at the Emmaus Farmers' Market on Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 10 am to 1 pm.

Ashby is also a WDIY music host. His show Roots After Hours airs Tuesdays, 11 pm to 1 am.

(Original air-date: 8/9/2022)