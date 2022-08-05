WDIY Studio Session: The Youngers

Reading, PA alt-country band The Youngers join WDIY's Carlos Benjamin for a live performance and interview ahead of their show at Musikfest.

Three of the four members came to WDIY for this session: Todd Notobartolo (vocals, guitar, lap steel), Randy Krater (vocals, bass), and Bruce Kissinger (drums). They performed the songs "Willie McCoy," "Nashville Again," "Memphis," and "Cat Eyes."

The Youngers' Musikfest perfromance will be at IBEW Local 375 Liderplatz on Friday, August 5th at 9 PM. More information is available at the Musikfest website.

(Original air-date: 8/5/2022)