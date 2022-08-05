© 2022
WDIY Studio Sessions

WDIY Studio Session: The Youngers

Published August 5, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT
Reading, PA alt-country band The Youngers join WDIY's Carlos Benjamin for a live performance and interview ahead of their show at Musikfest.

Three of the four members came to WDIY for this session: Todd Notobartolo (vocals, guitar, lap steel), Randy Krater (vocals, bass), and Bruce Kissinger (drums). They performed the songs "Willie McCoy," "Nashville Again," "Memphis," and "Cat Eyes."

The Youngers' Musikfest perfromance will be at IBEW Local 375 Liderplatz on Friday, August 5th at 9 PM. More information is available at the Musikfest website.

(Original air-date: 8/5/2022)

Carlos Benjamin
Carlos Benjamin is the host of Rhythm and Roots on Sundays from 3 to 5 pm. Prior to this, he was a 20-year host of The Blend, where he focused on new adult alternative music, including a weekly Rockabilly Roundup feature for five years. Carlos has hosted numerous performers for interviews and live on-air performances. His radio experience pre-dates WDIY, covering the explosive 80s music scene. He created and produced WDIY’s Culture Calendar for 10 years and continues to be plugged into the regional live music scene, extending that experience beyond the Lehigh Valley, most recently in Austin, Texas.
