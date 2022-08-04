© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioSessions.png
WDIY Studio Sessions

WDIY Studio Session: Alex Radus

Published August 4, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT
Alex Radus holds an electric guitar while singing into a microphone.
Alex Radus performs a solo set at the WDIY studios.

Lehigh Valley singer-songwriter Alex Radus joins WDIY’s Shamus McGroggan for an in-studio performance and interview ahead of his three Musikfest appearances this year. Alex performs the songs, "Turn Down the Hurricane," "Made with Guns" (Hot4Robot), and "The Devil I Know."

Alex Radus will be performing three dates at Musikfest this year in three different configurations:

  • Solo: Friday, August 5 from 7 - 7:30 p.m. at the Martin Guitar Stage at Yuengling Lagerplatz
  • Hot4Robot: Sunday, August 7 from 12 - 1 p.m. at Guardian Life Insurance Company of America Zinzenplatz
  • Alex Radus Band: Monday, August 8 from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Highmark Blue Shield Community Stage on the Air Products Town Square

More information is available at the Musikfest website.

(Original air-date: 8/4/2022)

Tags

WDIY Studio Sessions MusikfestBethlehemInterviewLive
Shamus McGroggan
Shamus is WDIY's Development Director, responsible for managing the station's membership activities, grant writing, public relations, and online activities. He is also the producer and host of Tape Swap Radio.
See stories by Shamus McGroggan
Related Content