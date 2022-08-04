WDIY Studio Session: Alex Radus

Lehigh Valley singer-songwriter Alex Radus joins WDIY’s Shamus McGroggan for an in-studio performance and interview ahead of his three Musikfest appearances this year. Alex performs the songs, "Turn Down the Hurricane," "Made with Guns" (Hot4Robot), and "The Devil I Know."

Alex Radus will be performing three dates at Musikfest this year in three different configurations:



Solo: Friday, August 5 from 7 - 7:30 p.m. at the Martin Guitar Stage at Yuengling Lagerplatz

Hot4Robot: Sunday, August 7 from 12 - 1 p.m. at Guardian Life Insurance Company of America Zinzenplatz

Alex Radus Band: Monday, August 8 from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Highmark Blue Shield Community Stage on the Air Products Town Square

More information is available at the Musikfest website.

(Original air-date: 8/4/2022)