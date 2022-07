WDIY's Carlos Benjamin is joined by Shayna Super, ArtsQuest's programming manager, to take a look at the music, food, and other offerings coming to Musikfest 2022. The festival runs from Thursday, August 4 to Sunday, August 14, 2022 in north and south Bethlehem.

The full festival line-up and more information can be found at the Musikfest website.

(Original air-date: 7/29/2022)